BJP's Slum Connection: A Mission to Transform Delhi's Underserved

Delhi BJP leaders conducted an overnight stay in 1,194 slum clusters across the city as part of their outreach effort targeting the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The initiative aimed at direct engagement with slum residents to understand their needs and concerns.

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, this move is part of the party's Slum Expansion Campaign, focusing on genuine interaction rather than mere electoral gain. The leaders dined and discussed various issues with the residents, reiterating their commitment to uplift living conditions.

Key figures like Dushyant Gautam, Vijender Gupta, and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also participated, highlighting the BJP's dedication to the philosophy of Antyodaya, which prioritizes service to the most marginalized, with promises to transform education and address basic needs in these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)