Strengthening Tides: Sri Lankan President's Pivotal Visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's visit to India includes discussions with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and NSA Doval. The visit aims to boost bilateral ties in trade, investment, energy, and maritime security. Talks with PM Modi will also address Tamil community aspirations and Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:38 IST
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka commenced a strategically significant visit to India, engaging in key discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as trade, investment, and maritime security. This marks Disanayaka's first international trip since becoming president.

The president's dialogues with Indian leaders aim to strengthen strategic relations between the two neighboring countries. New Delhi emphasized the intertwined development of both nations, stressing the importance of mutual security interests. Disanayaka's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to further address these critical areas, alongside discussing the aspirations of Sri Lanka's Tamil community.

India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's economic revival. Disanayaka's itinerary includes a business gathering in Delhi to bolster investment ties, as well as a visit to Bodh Gaya. Amid growing Chinese influence in the region, the strategic partnership between India and Sri Lanka becomes increasingly pivotal, particularly in maritime security cooperation.

