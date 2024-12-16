BJP Confident of Victory Amid AAP's Candidate Finalization for 2025 Delhi Polls
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in winning Delhi's 2025 elections, criticizing AAP's candidate list as ineffective. With AAP releasing its final candidate list, BJP stands firm on the notion that Delhi's residents have already decided against AAP. The elections are anticipated for February 2025.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has expressed strong confidence in her party's victory in the forthcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) recently announced candidate list.
In a conversation with ANI, Swaraj asserted, "They may announce whichever name they want but the people of Delhi have decided their final pack up." Echoing a similar sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the importance of AAP's candidate roster, suggesting it as mere strategy and asserting that AAP has disappointed Delhi residents.
AAP revealed its final list of 38 candidates on Sunday for the approaching elections, with notable contenders including national convener Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. Despite new names in the mix, BJP remains unfazed as the political stage is set for elections likely in February 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
