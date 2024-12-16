Urgent Motion in Lok Sabha: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight Spurs Parliamentary Debate

In a compelling parliamentary session on Monday, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth put forth an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, addressing the pressing issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities. Vasanth, representing Kanyakumari, emphasized that the year 2024 alone has witnessed 350 fishermen and 49 boats being detained, marking a six-year high. This ongoing predicament, he stressed, necessitates immediate government action.

Highlighting the severe impact on Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, Vasanth pointed out that over 11 lakh individuals across 608 marine fishing villages rely on this sector for their livelihoods. He argued for renegotiating maritime boundaries to allow uninhibited and safe fishing practices for both Indian and Sri Lankan fisherfolk. Revisiting the Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement of 1974, he suggested, could effectively address the boundary disputes and eliminate the threat of harassment or detention.

Vasanth also called on Prime Minister Modi to leverage the Sri Lankan President's visit to raise the issue diplomatically. He demanded the immediate release of Indian fishermen and their boats and insisted on safeguards against future detentions, particularly urging protection for prominent fishing regions like Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram. His call for a joint Indo-Sri Lankan committee aims at ensuring sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation, alongside expeditious resolutions for detained fishermen.

