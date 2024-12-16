Left Menu

Urgent Motion in Lok Sabha: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight Spurs Parliamentary Debate

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth raised a motion in Lok Sabha over the detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, highlighting its impact on over 11 lakh livelihoods. He urged renegotiation of maritime boundaries and demanded prompt release of detained fishermen to mitigate escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:33 IST
Urgent Motion in Lok Sabha: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight Spurs Parliamentary Debate
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth (File Photo/@iamvijayvasanth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling parliamentary session on Monday, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth put forth an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, addressing the pressing issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities. Vasanth, representing Kanyakumari, emphasized that the year 2024 alone has witnessed 350 fishermen and 49 boats being detained, marking a six-year high. This ongoing predicament, he stressed, necessitates immediate government action.

Highlighting the severe impact on Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, Vasanth pointed out that over 11 lakh individuals across 608 marine fishing villages rely on this sector for their livelihoods. He argued for renegotiating maritime boundaries to allow uninhibited and safe fishing practices for both Indian and Sri Lankan fisherfolk. Revisiting the Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement of 1974, he suggested, could effectively address the boundary disputes and eliminate the threat of harassment or detention.

Vasanth also called on Prime Minister Modi to leverage the Sri Lankan President's visit to raise the issue diplomatically. He demanded the immediate release of Indian fishermen and their boats and insisted on safeguards against future detentions, particularly urging protection for prominent fishing regions like Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram. His call for a joint Indo-Sri Lankan committee aims at ensuring sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation, alongside expeditious resolutions for detained fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024