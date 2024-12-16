Rising Crime in Delhi Sparks Political Uproar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has raised alarm over the surging crime rate in Delhi, demanding an urgent debate in the Rajya Sabha. Singh described the national capital as a "hub of crime" posing threats to both ordinary citizens and public officials.

Highlighting recent incidents, Singh pointed to an alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying such events perpetuate a climate of fear. He referenced specific violent episodes, including murders and bomb threats, underscoring the critical need for parliamentary discussion.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth brought attention to the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities, with 2024 seeing the highest number of apprehensions in six years, stressing an impact on thousands of lives dependent on fishing. The winter parliamentary session, commencing November 25, has been marred by disruptions, with pressing national issues at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)