Xi Jinping's Internal Purge: A Renewed Call for Discipline

President Xi Jinping has called on the Communist Party to 'turn the knife inward' to combat ongoing discipline issues, including corruption. Despite a decade-long crackdown, corruption remains prevalent, particularly within China's armed forces. Xi emphasizes the need for internal vigilance to maintain the party's vitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:01 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent speech, President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgent need for the Chinese Communist Party to address internal discipline issues, particularly corruption. Labeling it a call to 'turn the knife inward,' Xi urged the party to pursue corrupt officials and those facilitating their wrongdoings.

This renewed push comes as two former defence ministers faced expulsion over 'serious violations of discipline,' a term often associated with corruption. Xi delivered this speech to the party's anti-corruption body on January 8, though its details were only made public recently.

Despite efforts, corruption persists within the party ranks, including the military. Evidence from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reveals that in the last year alone, 610,000 officials faced disciplinary action, 49 of whom held significant governmental positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

