Maharashtra Cabinet Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst New Appointments

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accuses 15 Maharashtra ministers of corruption and harassment as Mahayuti leaders assume office. Shiv Sena's Uday Samant assures that portfolio distribution will be completed soon, while CM Fadnavis emphasizes mission for state prosperity amidst the criticism of delayed cabinet announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:46 IST
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has levelled serious accusations against the newly sworn-in Maharashtra cabinet. Wadettiwar claims that at least 15 ministers are "tainted" with charges of corruption and harassment, describing them as having a criminal background. This statement sparked a fresh wave of controversy as the state government takes shape.

Amidst these allegations, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios would be completed within two days, dispelling rumors of any delays. The prompt distribution of positions is a critical task for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, as the government faces criticism over its perceived sluggishness since coming to power.

Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the media, emphasized the government's commitment to "dynamic governance" and development across Maharashtra. The assembly session, having commenced on December 16, aims to push forward with key legislation as critics continue to scrutinize the administration's response to internal disputes and public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

