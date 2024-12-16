Maharashtra Cabinet Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst New Appointments
In a significant political development, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has levelled serious accusations against the newly sworn-in Maharashtra cabinet. Wadettiwar claims that at least 15 ministers are "tainted" with charges of corruption and harassment, describing them as having a criminal background. This statement sparked a fresh wave of controversy as the state government takes shape.
Amidst these allegations, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios would be completed within two days, dispelling rumors of any delays. The prompt distribution of positions is a critical task for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, as the government faces criticism over its perceived sluggishness since coming to power.
Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the media, emphasized the government's commitment to "dynamic governance" and development across Maharashtra. The assembly session, having commenced on December 16, aims to push forward with key legislation as critics continue to scrutinize the administration's response to internal disputes and public grievances.
