Bangladesh Eyes 2025-2026 for Pivotal Elections, Says Chief Adviser Yunus

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has suggested that the country's next general election might occur between the end of 2025 and mid-2026. However, the timing depends on achieving political consensus and implementing essential reforms. Yunus emphasized creating an accurate voter list as a crucial election step.

Updated: 16-12-2024 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the nation might witness its next general election by the end of 2025 or in the first half of 2026. His remarks were made during a televised address on Vijay Diwas, marking a period of reflection on the country's liberation.

Yunus emphasized that the exact timing of the elections hinges on reaching a broad political consensus and implementing necessary electoral reforms. He mentioned the significant effort required to update the voter list, a critical component of the electoral process.

The caretaker government under Yunus, established after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's administration, is tasked with preparing for the election. Yunus stressed the importance of ensuring that newly eligible voters are included, with a keen focus on avoiding past oversights to empower fresh young voters.

