Rahul Gandhi's Private Visit to Mahabaleshwar

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, made a private visit to Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, on Monday to attend the funeral of a family friend, according to a party source.

Arriving in Pune on Sunday, Gandhi stayed at a hotel in the Koregaon Park area and departed for the Satara district hill station the following morning.

The funeral visit was discreet, with directions given to Congress members to refrain from meeting him during the stay, mentioned the source.

(With inputs from agencies.)