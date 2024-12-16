Rahul Gandhi's Private Visit to Mahabaleshwar
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, visited Mahabaleshwar for a family friend's funeral. His visit was private, with instructions for party members to not meet him. He stayed in Pune before heading to the hill station.
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, made a private visit to Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, on Monday to attend the funeral of a family friend, according to a party source.
Arriving in Pune on Sunday, Gandhi stayed at a hotel in the Koregaon Park area and departed for the Satara district hill station the following morning.
The funeral visit was discreet, with directions given to Congress members to refrain from meeting him during the stay, mentioned the source.
