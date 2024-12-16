India-Sri Lanka Forge New Grounds: A Futuristic Vision for Partnership

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to a forward-looking partnership, with significant focus on energy ties and defense cooperation. The vision was unveiled during discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Key decisions include establishing electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines, with India set to provide LNG to Sri Lankan power plants. A new ferry service is planned to enhance connectivity between Rameshwaram and Talaimanar.

Additionally, the countries plan to finalize a defense cooperation agreement. Modi emphasized interconnected security interests and humanitarian approaches to shared issues, like the fishermen's livelihoods and the aspirations of the Tamil community.

