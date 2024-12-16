AIUDF Amplifies Efforts for Assam Panchayat Elections Amid Statewide Preparations

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is making strides in preparing for the upcoming panchayat elections in Assam. Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam announced that the party is ready and actively engaging in groundwork across 27 districts and 13 sub-divisions as per the state election body's schedule.

Rafiqul Islam expressed confidence, stating, "We have set up district and block-level committees, and the formation of panchayat-level committees is in progress. Our preparatory work is robust at the grassroots level. Once the poll dates are declared, we will contest with full strength, anticipating favorable results." The voter list draft for these regions has been released by the Assam State Election Commission.

Simultaneously, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress are also mobilizing their resources for the electoral battle. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the government's intent to complete the election process by February 10 the following year. In a recent event at Guwahati's Sarusajai Sports Complex, CM Sarma distributed new ration cards to thousands of families, reinforcing the state's ongoing commitment to supporting the underprivileged under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

(With inputs from agencies.)