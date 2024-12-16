Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Statement in Support of Palestine Sparks Controversy

In a symbolic gesture of support for Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag marked with 'Palestine' into Parliament, igniting a political debate. The Congress general secretary has been vocally opposing Israel's actions in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian population.

Her actions have not gone unnoticed, with BJP's Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur criticizing the move as a mere 'fashion statement' and questioning her stance on other regional issues like the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. Priyanka Gandhi was quick to respond, urging BJP leaders to address minority oppression in neighboring countries.

The charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, recently acknowledged her political stance during a meeting, following her victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Previously, Gandhi had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out 'genocidal actions' in Gaza, calling for global condemnation of his government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)