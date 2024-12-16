Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Statement in Support of Palestine Sparks Controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, has made headlines by carrying a 'Palestine' emblazoned bag to Parliament, expressing support for Palestinians and criticizing Israeli actions in Gaza. The move drew criticism from the BJP, highlighting ongoing tensions over international solidarity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Statement in Support of Palestine Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic gesture of support for Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag marked with 'Palestine' into Parliament, igniting a political debate. The Congress general secretary has been vocally opposing Israel's actions in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian population.

Her actions have not gone unnoticed, with BJP's Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur criticizing the move as a mere 'fashion statement' and questioning her stance on other regional issues like the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. Priyanka Gandhi was quick to respond, urging BJP leaders to address minority oppression in neighboring countries.

The charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, recently acknowledged her political stance during a meeting, following her victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Previously, Gandhi had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out 'genocidal actions' in Gaza, calling for global condemnation of his government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024