Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Union Ministers and Oppositions Clash Over Voting Integrity

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized Congress's concerns about EVMs, calling them baseless. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee echoed skepticism, urging demonstrable evidence of hacking. Congress had raised EVM issues post-election losses, with claims of broader election process flaws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:08 IST
EVM Controversy: Union Ministers and Oppositions Clash Over Voting Integrity
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has voiced strong criticism against Congress for questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), labeling such allegations as lacking in logic and scientific evidence. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar asked, "How long will you continue to mislead the public with unverifiable claims?"

Majumdar highlighted the opposition's alleged double standards, noting their conflicting statements: "Wherever you win, EVMs are fine, but where you lose, you challenge them. This inconsistency undermines your credibility." His comments come amid growing opposition skepticism regarding EVM reliability, a sentiment not shared by all. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for instance, has dismissed the allegations as "random statements," urging those in doubt to demonstrate EVM vulnerabilities.

Banerjee emphasized the reliability of the EVM process, stating, "If the randomization process is conducted properly, and booth workers verify during mock polls and counting, the allegations hold no weight." He further challenged skeptics to approach the Election Commission with concrete evidence of hacking instead of airing unfounded accusations. The Congress recently voiced concerns about potential electoral manipulation following losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, citing broader issues within the electoral machinery in Maharashtra, as expressed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024