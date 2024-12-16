EVM Controversy: Union Ministers and Oppositions Clash Over Voting Integrity

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has voiced strong criticism against Congress for questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), labeling such allegations as lacking in logic and scientific evidence. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar asked, "How long will you continue to mislead the public with unverifiable claims?"

Majumdar highlighted the opposition's alleged double standards, noting their conflicting statements: "Wherever you win, EVMs are fine, but where you lose, you challenge them. This inconsistency undermines your credibility." His comments come amid growing opposition skepticism regarding EVM reliability, a sentiment not shared by all. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for instance, has dismissed the allegations as "random statements," urging those in doubt to demonstrate EVM vulnerabilities.

Banerjee emphasized the reliability of the EVM process, stating, "If the randomization process is conducted properly, and booth workers verify during mock polls and counting, the allegations hold no weight." He further challenged skeptics to approach the Election Commission with concrete evidence of hacking instead of airing unfounded accusations. The Congress recently voiced concerns about potential electoral manipulation following losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, citing broader issues within the electoral machinery in Maharashtra, as expressed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)