Delhi's Law and Order on Edge: Minister Bhardwaj's Bold Critique

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, condemning the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. He highlighted the alarming rise of gangs and their extortion activities, painting a grim picture of a city where safety has become a top concern.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj expressed that a palpable fear haunts residents, with even the simple acts of walking or parking vehicles becoming risky endeavors. He underscored that this is not merely an electoral issue but a pressing public safety matter, demanding a response from Minister Shah.

Adding to the growing criticism, AAP leader Manish Sisodia contrasted Delhi's noteworthy improvements in infrastructure under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the BJP's failure in law enforcement. He conveyed mounting public frustration and a demand for accountability from Shah, warning of potential electoral repercussions.

