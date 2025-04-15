AAP Demands Clarity as Bajwa's '50 Bombs' Remark Sparks Political Storm

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday intensified its demand for clarity from Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa regarding his alarming statement about '50 bombs' being present in Punjab. AAP has urged Bajwa to divulge the information's source, highlighting the issue's critical impact on public safety.

Bajwa, currently facing a police case for his remark, appeared before authorities as Congress rallied in his support. Earlier, Bajwa sought legal relief through the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking to quash the FIR against him. Despite the controversy, the Congress maintains political support for Bajwa, intensifying the inter-party conflict.

Addressing the sensitivity of the statement, Punjab Minister Aman Arora stressed Bajwa's responsibility to cooperate with law enforcement, emphasizing the potential threat to public peace. Arora also criticized Bajwa for allegedly exploiting public fear without evidence, demanding an apology if the claim was baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)