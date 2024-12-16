Left Menu

Kharge Challenges Modi: Misleading on Nehru, Demands Apology

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of twisting facts regarding Nehru's letter on state reservation, urging for an apology. He critiqued the BJP for fostering dictatorship through idolization of Modi and opposed their stance on reservation and the caste census, highlighting Congress's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:30 IST
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leader and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of distorting historical facts related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to mislead the nation. Kharge demanded an apology from Modi for what he described as a 'twisting of facts' in a speech regarding state reservations.

Engaging in the discussion titled 'Glorious Journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India', Kharge also accused BJP leaders of converting the democratic ethos into a system of personal idolization or 'bhakti' towards the Prime Minister, which he claimed could lead India towards dictatorship.

Highlighting the Congress party's historical contribution to women's reservation and other constitutional reforms, Kharge dismissed BJP's promises as hollow rhetoric or 'jumlas'. He criticized Modi's alleged reluctance to visit conflict-affected regions like Manipur to witness ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

