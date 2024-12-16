Left Menu

Mass Liberation Amidst Venezuelan Election Turmoil

Venezuela's attorney general announced the release of 533 demonstrators detained during post-election unrest following the contested July elections where President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. Although the government reported over 2,000 arrests, rights groups have been unable to verify all of the releases so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:29 IST
Mass Liberation Amidst Venezuelan Election Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Venezuelan attorney general revealed on Monday that 533 individuals detained during protests following the controversial July election have been released. This marks a significant move amidst ongoing political tensions in the nation.

The government faced backlash after announcing over 2,000 arrests related to demonstrations contesting President Nicolas Maduro's victory, a result declared by electoral authorities.

Human rights organizations, including Foro Penal, expressed skepticism about the claims, stating they have not been able to independently verify all the reported releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024