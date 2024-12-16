Mass Liberation Amidst Venezuelan Election Turmoil

The Venezuelan attorney general revealed on Monday that 533 individuals detained during protests following the controversial July election have been released. This marks a significant move amidst ongoing political tensions in the nation.

The government faced backlash after announcing over 2,000 arrests related to demonstrations contesting President Nicolas Maduro's victory, a result declared by electoral authorities.

Human rights organizations, including Foro Penal, expressed skepticism about the claims, stating they have not been able to independently verify all the reported releases.

