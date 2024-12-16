Mass Liberation Amidst Venezuelan Election Turmoil
Venezuela's attorney general announced the release of 533 demonstrators detained during post-election unrest following the contested July elections where President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. Although the government reported over 2,000 arrests, rights groups have been unable to verify all of the releases so far.
The Venezuelan attorney general revealed on Monday that 533 individuals detained during protests following the controversial July election have been released. This marks a significant move amidst ongoing political tensions in the nation.
The government faced backlash after announcing over 2,000 arrests related to demonstrations contesting President Nicolas Maduro's victory, a result declared by electoral authorities.
Human rights organizations, including Foro Penal, expressed skepticism about the claims, stating they have not been able to independently verify all the reported releases.
