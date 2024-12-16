Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland Resigns in Policy Dispute

In a surprising political shakeup, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stepped down on Monday, citing differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the nation's economic direction. Freeland's resignation brings focus to Canada's strategy in addressing U.S. economic nationalism under its new administration.

Freeland's letter highlighted a fundamental disagreement with Prime Minister Trudeau on how to protect Canada's economy. She criticized the potential impact of proposed tariffs by the United States and advocated for fiscal restraint to prepare for potential economic threats.

Despite her departure from the Cabinet, Freeland reaffirmed her commitment to the Liberal Party and expressed her intention to run again for her parliamentary seat in Toronto, signaling her continued presence in Canadian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)