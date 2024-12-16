The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, delivered a strong message against the role of extremism in Syria's future. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kallas called for the exclusion of Russia and Iran from any prospective plans for the country.

This statement came after a significant meeting with European foreign ministers. Kallas's position reflects the collective sentiment of the EU concerning the need for a new direction in Syria that aligns with peace and stability.

The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a new chapter for Syria, one not overshadowed by dominant external forces like Russia and Iran, according to Kallas's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)