Sri Lanka Reassures India Amid Growing Chinese Influence

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka reassured India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Sri Lanka will not allow its territory to be used against India's interests, amid concerns over China's growing military influence in Colombo. Talks included defense cooperation, energy ties, and economic recovery support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the island nation will protect India's security interests, addressing worries about China's expanding military presence in Colombo. The assurance was made during President Disanayaka's three-day visit to India, amidst rising tensions due to recent Chinese naval activity in Sri Lankan ports.

The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions, with a focus on expediting a defense cooperation agreement and enhancing energy collaboration through electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines. Modi emphasized the interconnected security of both nations, urging swift finalization of the security pact to counter traditional and non-traditional threats in the region.

Additionally, India reaffirmed its commitment to aid Sri Lanka's economic recovery, extending previous financial assistance worth USD 4 billion. The talks also involved initiating a ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, addressing fishermen disputes with a humanitarian approach, and supporting the inclusive development and reconciliation efforts for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

