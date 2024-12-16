Union Minister Challenges Congress' EVM Allegations
Union Minister BL Verma criticized Congress after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee objected to Congress' accusations about electronic voting machines. Banerjee dismissed the claims as 'random statements' and urged demonstrable proof of EVM hacking. Congress had earlier questioned EVM reliability following electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister BL Verma has offered a scathing response to Congress after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee addressed concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs). Minister Verma remarked that the Congress consistently questions EVM reliability only when they face defeat.
In contrast, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's National General Secretary, expressed skepticism towards Congress claims, labeling them as 'random statements.' He urged those casting doubts to demonstrate how EVMs could be manipulated.
The Congress had previously raised skepticism about EVMs following losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, even seeking discussion with the Election Commission, citing alleged vulnerabilities in the overall electoral framework.
