Left Menu

Union Minister Challenges Congress' EVM Allegations

Union Minister BL Verma criticized Congress after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee objected to Congress' accusations about electronic voting machines. Banerjee dismissed the claims as 'random statements' and urged demonstrable proof of EVM hacking. Congress had earlier questioned EVM reliability following electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:32 IST
Union Minister Challenges Congress' EVM Allegations
Union Minister BL Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister BL Verma has offered a scathing response to Congress after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee addressed concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs). Minister Verma remarked that the Congress consistently questions EVM reliability only when they face defeat.

In contrast, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's National General Secretary, expressed skepticism towards Congress claims, labeling them as 'random statements.' He urged those casting doubts to demonstrate how EVMs could be manipulated.

The Congress had previously raised skepticism about EVMs following losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, even seeking discussion with the Election Commission, citing alleged vulnerabilities in the overall electoral framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024