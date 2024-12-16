Left Menu

Turkey's Pivotal Role in Post-War Syria

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump emphasized Turkey's crucial influence in Syria after rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad's government, ending the 13-year civil war. Turkey, supporting the rebels, has reopened its Damascus embassy, indicating significant diplomatic activity following this pivotal political shift in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that Turkey will be a central player in shaping Syria's future, as rebels have recently overthrown Bashar al-Assad's regime. This development concluded a 13-year-long civil war.

Turkey, a key NATO member, supported the rebel forces whose victory in Damascus marked the end of Syria's prolonged conflict. The strategic move reflects Turkey's substantial influence in the region.

Last Saturday, Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus. This followed a visit to the Syrian capital by Turkey's intelligence chief, signaling the beginning of a new diplomatic chapter between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

