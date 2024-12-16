Turkey's Pivotal Role in Post-War Syria

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that Turkey will be a central player in shaping Syria's future, as rebels have recently overthrown Bashar al-Assad's regime. This development concluded a 13-year-long civil war.

Turkey, a key NATO member, supported the rebel forces whose victory in Damascus marked the end of Syria's prolonged conflict. The strategic move reflects Turkey's substantial influence in the region.

Last Saturday, Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus. This followed a visit to the Syrian capital by Turkey's intelligence chief, signaling the beginning of a new diplomatic chapter between the nations.

