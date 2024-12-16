Trump Seeks Resolution to Ukraine-Russia Conflict
President-elect Donald Trump intends to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict with Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Concerned by the devastation, Trump describes certain areas as irreparably damaged. Although pressing for a swift resolution, he remains tight-lipped about his strategy, emphasizing the need for confidentiality.
In a recent press conference at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald Trump expressed his desire to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing his concern over the destruction depicted in recent photographs.
Trump, who aims to discuss peaceful resolutions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, avoided directly suggesting territorial concessions by Ukraine. He described war-torn areas as ravaged beyond immediate recovery.
While asserting he wants a swift end to the war, Trump remained secretive about his strategic plan, suggesting that premature disclosure would undermine its effectiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
