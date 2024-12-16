Left Menu

Renewed Dialogue on China-India Boundaries: A Step Forward

After a five-year hiatus, India and China will hold the 23rd Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the discussions, following a decision made by both countries' leaders to revive the dialogue mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:44 IST
Renewed Dialogue on China-India Boundaries: A Step Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to engage in the 23rd Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question, scheduled for Wednesday in Beijing. This information was confirmed by Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong.

This meeting marks the revival of the dialogue mechanism after nearly five years since the last session was convened in New Delhi in December 2019. The decision to restart the talks was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

The upcoming discussions come in the backdrop of a military standoff in eastern Ladakh that commenced in May 2020, significantly straining bilateral relations. The completion of disengagement from friction points Demchok and Depsang paved the way for the dialogue's resumption, as agreed during talks at the BRICS Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024