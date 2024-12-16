Renewed Dialogue on China-India Boundaries: A Step Forward

In a significant diplomatic development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to engage in the 23rd Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question, scheduled for Wednesday in Beijing. This information was confirmed by Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong.

This meeting marks the revival of the dialogue mechanism after nearly five years since the last session was convened in New Delhi in December 2019. The decision to restart the talks was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

The upcoming discussions come in the backdrop of a military standoff in eastern Ladakh that commenced in May 2020, significantly straining bilateral relations. The completion of disengagement from friction points Demchok and Depsang paved the way for the dialogue's resumption, as agreed during talks at the BRICS Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)