Netanyahu's Testimony: A Leader Under Scrutiny

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not testify in his corruption trial as planned, following his lawyers' request. He faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Netanyahu, who claims the trial is biased, will continue his testimony amidst challenges like Israel's war in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:49 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not testify on Tuesday as initially scheduled in his ongoing corruption trial. His legal team requested for the cancellation of his testimony.

Netanyahu had previously taken the stand on Sunday and is anticipated to testify again on Wednesday. He made history last week as the first sitting Israeli leader to stand as a criminal defendant in court.

The charges against Netanyahu include fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, spread across three different cases. The 75-year-old leader vehemently denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the charges are a 'witch hunt' propelled by a hostile media and biased legal system aiming to dismantle his prolonged leadership.

The court sessions, planned for six hours daily, three days a week, are expected to consume a large portion of his working time as he also handles pressing matters like Israel's war in Gaza and developments in Syria and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

