Canada's Finance Minister Resigns Amidst Political Turmoil

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned Monday after a significant clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, particularly over looming U.S. tariffs. Her departure marks a critical moment for Trudeau's Liberal government, facing declining popularity and potential electoral defeat to the Conservatives.

Freeland, who also held the position of deputy prime minister, expressed sharp criticism of Trudeau's spending plans, deeming them detrimental to handling President-elect Trump's proposed 25% tariffs. The resignation has prompted discussions of a leadership crisis within the Liberal party.

The forthcoming economic update is anticipated to reveal a larger-than-expected budget deficit, potentially aggravating Liberal lawmakers' concerns. Despite pressures, Trudeau's position remains politically safe for now, bolstered by New Democrat support amid the Liberal-Conservative electoral contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)