Left Menu

Mexico's Antitrust Showdown: Cofece vs. Walmex

Mexico's antitrust watchdog, Cofece, has fined Walmart's Mexican unit, Walmex, over monopolistic practices concerning suppliers. The fine was set at 93 million pesos for imposing unfair conditions. Walmex plans to appeal, while Cofece remains firm on monitoring compliance and highlights potential further fines for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:49 IST
Mexico's Antitrust Showdown: Cofece vs. Walmex

Mexico's antitrust watchdog, Cofece, announced on Monday that it could impose fines on Walmart's local unit, known as Walmex, amounting to up to 8% of its income. This follows a resolution that prohibits the retailer from certain illegal conducts linked to its monopolistic practices in supplier dealings.

The watchdog's ruling, reported earlier by Walmex, includes a fine exceeding 93 million pesos, citing Walmart's 13-year practice of exerting market dominance to enforce unfair terms on suppliers and thereby gaining undue advantages over rivals. Cofece prohibited several of Walmex's practices, ensuring fair play in Mexico's retail market.

Walmex has expressed its disagreement with Cofece's analysis and plans to appeal the regulatory decision. Meanwhile, Cofece has assured to monitor compliance over the next decade, threatening substantial fines for any breach of the resolution against Walmex's present business conduct with suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024