TikTok's Battle for Survival: High Stakes Meeting at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to meet TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, TikTok and ByteDance have filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court to prevent a ban on the app as they challenge a lower court's decision maintaining the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to meet TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a CNN reporter disclosed on X.

This meeting coincides with TikTok and its parent company ByteDance seeking urgent intervention from the Supreme Court to block an impending ban. The companies have filed an emergency request for an injunction against the ban impacting around 170 million American users, while they continue their legal battle.

The legal wrangling follows a lower court ruling upholding the law, prompting TikTok's appeal to the country's highest judicial body. The outcome of this emergency request could significantly impact TikTok's operations in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

