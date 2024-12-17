Left Menu

Freeland's Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in Canada

Chrystia Freeland resigned as Canada's Finance Minister after disputes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending plans and U.S. tariffs, creating a political crisis. Her resignation could further weaken Trudeau's government, already struggling in polls. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc was appointed as the new finance minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:36 IST
In a shocking move, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Monday following intense disputes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over fiscal policies and handling potential U.S. tariffs. Freeland's decision came as a severe blow to Trudeau's government, which is already facing dwindling public support.

Freeland, who also served as deputy prime minister, accused Trudeau of resorting to 'political gimmicks' in his push for increased spending. This political turmoil unfolds as polls indicate Trudeau's Liberals might face a tough defeat in the upcoming elections. Dominic LeBlanc has been swiftly appointed the new finance minister.

Trudeau now faces heightened pressure from opposition parties and within his own ranks, with some Liberal legislators calling for his resignation. As political tensions rise, Canada gears up for a tumultuous political season with Freeland's departure marking a significant turning point in the country's leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

