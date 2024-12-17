Freeland's Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in Canada

In a shocking move, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Monday following intense disputes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over fiscal policies and handling potential U.S. tariffs. Freeland's decision came as a severe blow to Trudeau's government, which is already facing dwindling public support.

Freeland, who also served as deputy prime minister, accused Trudeau of resorting to 'political gimmicks' in his push for increased spending. This political turmoil unfolds as polls indicate Trudeau's Liberals might face a tough defeat in the upcoming elections. Dominic LeBlanc has been swiftly appointed the new finance minister.

Trudeau now faces heightened pressure from opposition parties and within his own ranks, with some Liberal legislators calling for his resignation. As political tensions rise, Canada gears up for a tumultuous political season with Freeland's departure marking a significant turning point in the country's leadership dynamics.

