Trump Picks China Critic as Ambassador to Japan

President-elect Donald Trump selects George Glass, an investment banker and diplomat, as the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Glass, known for his critical views on China's investments, will aim to strengthen ties while addressing concerns over military payments and trade measures impacting Japanese businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:50 IST
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced his choice of George Glass as the ambassador to Japan. The former diplomat and investment banker is known for his previous criticisms of China's strategic investments during his time as the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal.

Glass will take on a significant role amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over various trade and territorial disputes. Japan, which hosts a large contingent of U.S. military forces, harbors concerns about potential financial and trade policies under Trump's administration.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed anticipation in working with the new administration to enhance the Japan-U.S. alliance. Glass, an Oregon businessman and a prominent fundraiser for Trump's campaign, brings a strong background in business to his new diplomatic post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

