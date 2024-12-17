Left Menu

Taipei Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Military Tensions

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an seeks peaceful dialogue over confrontation with China during the annual Taipei Shanghai City Forum. Amidst regular military activity by China near Taiwan, he emphasizes communication, offering peaceful metaphors. Vice Mayor Hua expresses interest in cooperation, as Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council allows the forum amid strained cross-strait relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:54 IST
Taipei Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Military Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a bid to de-escalate tensions around Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an addressed Chinese officials at the Taipei Shanghai City Forum on Tuesday. He urged for more dialogue and calm, amidst China's routine military maneuvers near the island.

Chiang, a leader in Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang, delivered his message through vivid metaphors, emphasizing peace and communication, despite China's ongoing military presence in the area. The forum aims to enable high-level interaction between officials from both sides.

Chinese Vice Mayor Hua Yuan highlighted the potential for cooperation, reviving tourism ambitions as a gesture of goodwill. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council acknowledged the forum's significance amid persistent tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024