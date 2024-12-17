Taipei Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Military Tensions
Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an seeks peaceful dialogue over confrontation with China during the annual Taipei Shanghai City Forum. Amidst regular military activity by China near Taiwan, he emphasizes communication, offering peaceful metaphors. Vice Mayor Hua expresses interest in cooperation, as Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council allows the forum amid strained cross-strait relations.
In a bid to de-escalate tensions around Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an addressed Chinese officials at the Taipei Shanghai City Forum on Tuesday. He urged for more dialogue and calm, amidst China's routine military maneuvers near the island.
Chiang, a leader in Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang, delivered his message through vivid metaphors, emphasizing peace and communication, despite China's ongoing military presence in the area. The forum aims to enable high-level interaction between officials from both sides.
Chinese Vice Mayor Hua Yuan highlighted the potential for cooperation, reviving tourism ambitions as a gesture of goodwill. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council acknowledged the forum's significance amid persistent tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
