Taipei Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Military Tensions

In a bid to de-escalate tensions around Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an addressed Chinese officials at the Taipei Shanghai City Forum on Tuesday. He urged for more dialogue and calm, amidst China's routine military maneuvers near the island.

Chiang, a leader in Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang, delivered his message through vivid metaphors, emphasizing peace and communication, despite China's ongoing military presence in the area. The forum aims to enable high-level interaction between officials from both sides.

Chinese Vice Mayor Hua Yuan highlighted the potential for cooperation, reviving tourism ambitions as a gesture of goodwill. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council acknowledged the forum's significance amid persistent tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

