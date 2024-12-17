China Urges Trump Administration for Renewed Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Strains
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope for cooperation with the incoming Trump administration despite strained relations due to COVID-19. Trump's recent remarks acknowledged a previously strong bond with Xi Jinping but admitted the pandemic stressed ties. Both nations seek a mutually beneficial collaboration.
China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, expressed hopes on Tuesday for a positive working relationship with the incoming Trump administration, despite the strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remarks came hours after President-elect Donald Trump, at his first news conference since winning the election, spoke about his 'friend' Chinese President Xi Jinping, acknowledging their once-strong relationship had been compromised by the global health crisis.
Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, noted that while the pandemic hadn't ended their relationship, it had taken a toll, creating significant obstacles to their earlier camaraderie.
(With inputs from agencies.)
