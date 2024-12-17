Central Bank Headquarters Raided in Anti-Graft Probe

Indonesian anti-graft authorities conducted a significant raid on the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta on Monday. This was connected to an ongoing investigation into alleged mishandling of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, as confirmed by the central bank.

The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency confirmed the raid occurred but withheld additional details. According to sources familiar with the situation, the office of Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo was included in the search, although these sources chose to remain anonymous.

In response, Bank Indonesia has expressed respect for the investigation, fully committing to cooperating with the anti-graft body's inquiries. Previously, the agency disclosed it was examining CSR programmes for potential fund misuse, with Governor Warjiyo defending the governance of these programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)