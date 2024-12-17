Left Menu

Central Bank Headquarters Raided in Anti-Graft Probe

Indonesian investigators raided the central bank in Jakarta linked to a probe of alleged mishandling in a CSR programme. Sources said the office of Governor Perry Warjiyo was searched. The central bank is cooperating, maintaining its programmes have strong governance. This occurred before BI's policy meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:23 IST
Central Bank Headquarters Raided in Anti-Graft Probe

Indonesian anti-graft authorities conducted a significant raid on the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta on Monday. This was connected to an ongoing investigation into alleged mishandling of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, as confirmed by the central bank.

The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency confirmed the raid occurred but withheld additional details. According to sources familiar with the situation, the office of Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo was included in the search, although these sources chose to remain anonymous.

In response, Bank Indonesia has expressed respect for the investigation, fully committing to cooperating with the anti-graft body's inquiries. Previously, the agency disclosed it was examining CSR programmes for potential fund misuse, with Governor Warjiyo defending the governance of these programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024