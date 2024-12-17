Manish Tewari Denounces 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Unconstitutional

Opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari asserted on Tuesday that it conflicts with the fundamental structure of India's Constitution. Tewari argued that the bill threatens the balance between central and state authorities, potentially undermining India's federal framework. He emphasized that India's union of states cannot have its assemblies' tenures arbitrarily shortened.

Tewari also questioned the rationale of synchronizing the tenure of state assemblies with the national parliament. He argued that federalism's core principles dictate that the center and the states be equal partners. He inquired under which constitutional provision such leverage was granted, highlighting serious constitutional concerns about the legitimacy of the proposal.

The Congress MP warned against any efforts to pass the bill in Parliament, categorizing it as unconstitutional. The bill, aiming for synchronous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has faced pushback from several political parties, including Congress, who argue it could weaken state governments. Earlier, Tewari submitted formal opposition to the bill's introduction, citing threats to India's federal and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)