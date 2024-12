Trump's Second Act: Navigating U.S.-China Relations

In a recent statement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed desire for the new Trump administration to collaborate with Beijing, advocating for a mutually beneficial relationship amidst ongoing global challenges.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been stark, particularly following remarks from President-elect Trump. While acknowledging his past friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic as a divisive factor.

Trump's plan to intensify tariffs and revoke China's preferential trade status signals potential escalation. Meanwhile, China braces for further diplomatic confrontations, notably appointing hard-liners to key positions in anticipation of Trump's harder stance on Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)