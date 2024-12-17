Left Menu

BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil for Anti-Party Activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a show cause notice to MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, citing alleged anti-party activities. Accusations include supporting rival candidates and using threats against BJP workers. Patil has been given seven days to respond to avoid disciplinary action.

Updated: 17-12-2024 14:55 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a decisive step by issuing a show cause notice to Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. The notice accuses Patil of engaging in activities that undermine the party's interests during recent elections.

The BJP letter, signed by Maharashtra office secretary Mukund Kulkarni, highlights multiple instances of alleged indiscipline by Patil. The party contends that the MLC failed to participate in significant campaign efforts and allegedly instructed others to work against BJP candidates.

Further claims suggest that Patil offered active support to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates, influencing key political outcomes. He now faces a seven-day deadline to provide a satisfactory explanation or face disciplinary measures from the BJP.

