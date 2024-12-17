Heated Debate Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
The introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparked a robust debate in Lok Sabha, with members divided on the proposal for simultaneous elections. The bill, now referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for review, was opposed by some, citing potential threats to federalism and constitutional principles.
The Lok Sabha witnessed intense discussions following the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The proposed legislation champions the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, seeking to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
During a parliamentary session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed that Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of sending the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for thorough examination. Subsequently, 269 members voted in favor, while 196 opposed, setting the stage for detailed evaluation by the JPC.
Notable opposition came from Congress MP Manish Tewari and other INDIA bloc members. Tewari argued that the bills undermine the Constitution's basic structure, emphasizing federalism and democratic frameworks. Similarly, DMK MP TR Baalu and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee highlighted concerns over the erosion of state autonomy and described the bills as 'anti-federal.'
