Reviving History: Centenary Celebration of 1924 INC Session

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is gearing up for a significant milestone—the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, originally presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Scheduled for December 26 and 27 in Belagavi, this event aims to revisit and honor a pivotal moment in Indian political history.

In preparation, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and national treasurer Ajay Maken have arrived in Belagavi. They are joined by prominent leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, who gathered to discuss the event's logistics.

Venugopal announced plans for an extended Congress Working Committee meeting on December 26, followed by a large public rally the next day. Site visits are underway to ensure arrangements are seamless, as the occasion remembers the only INC session led by Gandhi, marking it a historical cornerstone.

