Congress Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill; Cites Constitutional Concerns

In a significant political development, Congress MP Manish Tewari openly criticized the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in the parliament on Tuesday, citing severe constitutional worries. The party took a decisive stand by casting votes against the bill's introduction, deeming it an infringement on the basic structure of the Constitution.

Earlier during the discussion, Tewari asserted that the bill threatens the delicate balance between central and state legislation, fundamentally challenging India's federal framework. He emphasized that any attempt to synchronize the tenure of state assemblies with the national parliament contradicts the principles of federalism that position each as equal entities within the constitutional mandate.

The parliamentary session saw the formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, alongside the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Despite opposition, the bill moved forward, set to undergo a meticulous examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal supported this step, following a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi's recommendations for further discussion.

