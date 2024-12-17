Central Bank Scandal: A Closer Look at CSR Fund Misuse in Indonesia

On Monday, Indonesia's anti-graft agency conducted a raid at the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta, intensifying an investigation into alleged mismanagement of corporate social responsibility funds.

The office of Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo was targeted, with investigators seizing documents and electronic devices related to a CSR programme. Officials suspect funds were improperly donated to various foundations, with 'two suspects' already identified.

The central bank has pledged full cooperation with the investigation, underscoring that its CSR governance is robust and systematic. The probe comes as BI allocates substantial funds for social initiatives. The outcome of this high-profile investigation remains to be seen as BI maintains current policy rates.

