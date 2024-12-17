Global Events Diary: High-Level Summits and Political Visits

The global events diary features an array of political and economic engagements scheduled across major world cities from December 17th to February 9th. Notable among these is Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias's visit to Qatar, and a large assembly of leaders from eight major Muslim developing countries in Cairo.

Other highlights include EU-led meetings in Brussels and high-level diplomatic interactions in cities like Geneva, where German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets UN High Commissioner Volker Türk. Meanwhile, Canadian and Polish defense ministers meet in Warsaw, underlining key international defense discussions.

Looking ahead, the diary details upcoming anniversaries, festivals, and political elections, including Estonia's adoption of the euro and Belarussian presidential elections, indicating a vibrant period of political commemoration and activity across various nations.

