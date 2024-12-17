Controversy Erupts Over 1971 War Photograph Removal
Youth Congress activists in Tripura protested against the alleged removal of a historic photograph depicting Pakistan's 1971 surrender from Indian Army headquarters. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi raised the issue in Parliament, stating the removal undermines India's military history. Demands to restore the photo were strongly voiced.
In a significant show of dissent, the youth wing of the Tripura Congress organized a protest rally in response to the alleged removal of a historic photograph from Indian Army headquarters. The photograph depicts Pakistan's formal surrender during the 1971 war, a pivotal event in India's military history.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to the issue in Parliament, citing that the removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, a day commemorating the 1971 victory. She argued that the act undermines the Indian Army's achievements under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership.
Youth Congress state president Nilkamal Saha criticized the action, stating it disregards the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and allied forces during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The activists demand the restoration of the photograph to its original location as a tribute to the army's valor.
