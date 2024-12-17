Justice Still Eludes Hathras Family in Tragic 2020 Incident

The family of the Hathras woman, allegedly gangraped and killed in 2020, describes their existence as a 'life of imprisonment.' They appeal to any ally, governmental or otherwise, who champions their struggle for justice. Her brother, Sandeep Singh, vows her ashes will only be immersed once justice prevails.

The family's ongoing quest for justice, now in its fifth year, has drawn political attention. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a recent meeting, urged that 'justice delayed is justice denied,' criticizing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's unmet promises to the grieving family.

Political reactions to Gandhi's involvement vary, with BJP accusing him of sowing distrust and Samajwadi Party offering support. Meanwhile, the community awaits both judicial and governmental resolutions, as the case remains entwined in a broader socio-political narrative.

