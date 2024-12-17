Political Drama Unfolds: Bhujbal's Omission from Maharashtra Cabinet Sparks Controversy

If politics is an ever-turning wheel, then Maharashtra's political landscape is spinning faster than ever. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has asserted that Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet was a strategic move to sideline the veteran politician. However, Awhad believes Bhujbal is not one to surrender easily.

In a candid discussion with the press, Awhad declared that justice was denied to Bhujbal, citing his age, temperament, and relentless spirit as reasons why he merited a cabinet position. He accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of engineering a Maratha-OBC divide, implicating them further in Bhujbal's sidelining.

A former minister who joined Ajit Pawar's camp, Bhujbal was among ten ministers dropped during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's cabinet expansion. The decision left Bhujbal disappointed and he has since voiced his displeasure by skipping the winter session of the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)