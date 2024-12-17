Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Bhujbal's Omission from Maharashtra Cabinet Sparks Controversy

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad claims the exclusion of leader Chhagan Bhujbal from the Maharashtra cabinet was meant to end his career. Bhujbal, a key OBC politician and former minister, is reportedly unhappy with this political development, despite his significant role in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:42 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Bhujbal's Omission from Maharashtra Cabinet Sparks Controversy
Jitendra Awhad
  • Country:
  • India

If politics is an ever-turning wheel, then Maharashtra's political landscape is spinning faster than ever. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has asserted that Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet was a strategic move to sideline the veteran politician. However, Awhad believes Bhujbal is not one to surrender easily.

In a candid discussion with the press, Awhad declared that justice was denied to Bhujbal, citing his age, temperament, and relentless spirit as reasons why he merited a cabinet position. He accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of engineering a Maratha-OBC divide, implicating them further in Bhujbal's sidelining.

A former minister who joined Ajit Pawar's camp, Bhujbal was among ten ministers dropped during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's cabinet expansion. The decision left Bhujbal disappointed and he has since voiced his displeasure by skipping the winter session of the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024