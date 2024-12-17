Left Menu

Togadia's Call to Action: A New Vision for Hindus

Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia has urged the Indian government to prevent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He emphasized the declining Hindu population there, linking it to migration. Togadia also highlighted India's decreasing Hindu population and advocated for policies to bolster it, alongside organizing cultural activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pravin Togadia, the president of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad, has called for decisive action from India's central government to stop the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a gathering in Sahibabad, he pointed out the drastic decline in Bangladesh's Hindu population, attributing it to relentless harassment and migration.

Togadia, who formerly served as the international working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, expressed his concerns over the decreasing Hindu demographic within India as well. According to him, Hindus constituted 86 percent of the population at the time of Independence, a number that has dwindled to 71 percent. He advocates for stringent laws to ensure the Hindu population's growth over the next decades.

As part of efforts to unite Hindus under the Hindutva ideology, Togadia announced plans to organize Hanuman Chalisa chanting events across one lakh villages. Furthermore, in light of recent violence in Sambhal, he criticized opposition leaders and stressed the importance of defending the nation's values, with particular reverence for 'shivlings'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

