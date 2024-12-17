Canada Targets Venezuelan Officials With New Sanctions

Canada announced new sanctions on Tuesday, targeting five senior officials from Venezuela for their alleged involvement in activities that undermine democracy within the country.

The sanctions aim at officials deemed responsible for the fraudulent declaration of Nicolas Maduro as the presidential election winner on July 28, 2024. Among those implicated is Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, head of Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal.

The Venezuelan government, led by President Maduro, has consistently dismissed such sanctions as illegitimate and part of an "economic war." Despite pointing to the nation's resilience, Maduro's administration accuses sanctions of worsening economic conditions and shortages within Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)