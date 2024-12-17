Left Menu

Canada Targets Venezuelan Officials With New Sanctions

Canada has imposed sanctions on five senior Venezuelan officials over alleged fraudulent election activities and undermining democracy. The sanctions target officials including the head of Venezuela's Supreme Court. Maduro's government rejects these as illegitimate, blaming them for economic hardships while showcasing resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:59 IST
Canada Targets Venezuelan Officials With New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada announced new sanctions on Tuesday, targeting five senior officials from Venezuela for their alleged involvement in activities that undermine democracy within the country.

The sanctions aim at officials deemed responsible for the fraudulent declaration of Nicolas Maduro as the presidential election winner on July 28, 2024. Among those implicated is Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, head of Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal.

The Venezuelan government, led by President Maduro, has consistently dismissed such sanctions as illegitimate and part of an "economic war." Despite pointing to the nation's resilience, Maduro's administration accuses sanctions of worsening economic conditions and shortages within Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024