Revolutionary 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Debate

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill aims to streamline India's electoral process by conducting simultaneous elections, reducing taxpayer burden, and improving governance. Supported by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, its introduction has prompted criticism and debate among politicians over potential benefits and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:48 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to transform India's electoral landscape, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill was welcomed by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who stressed its potential to streamline the electoral process. Deora highlighted that synchronized elections, as once practiced, could significantly decrease financial strain on taxpayers while allowing the government to refocus on governance and policy-making.

Deora expressed his support for the initiative, noting, "The government's inclination to revert to simultaneous elections is vital as it reduces taxpayer burden and enhances governance focus." He also questioned the Opposition's reluctance, stating, "I am curious why the Opposition fears reverting to the past practice." Concurrently, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan endorsed the bill, stating that frequent elections impede national development and hinder long-term policy decisions.

Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'revolutionary' decision, explaining, "Election cycles disrupt country development and public welfare, preventing sustained governmental policies." He criticized the Opposition's claims of unconstitutionality, accusing them of political motivations. With the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha, the proposal now advances to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

