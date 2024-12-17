Left Menu

Congress Faces Leadership Conundrum After Maharashtra Poll Defeat

Ramesh Chennithala, AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, met with state Congress leaders after the party's poor showing in the state assembly elections. Despite contesting 101 seats, Congress won only 16. Discussions centered on appointing a new leader as the winter session of the legislature began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:54 IST
Congress Faces Leadership Conundrum After Maharashtra Poll Defeat
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of Maharashtra for the All India Congress Committee (AICC), conducted crucial meetings with party leaders, newly-elected MLAs, and candidates after the party's dismal performance in the recent state assembly elections.

Despite contesting from 101 seats, the Congress managed to secure victory in only 16, marking their worst defeat. The meetings occurred in Nagpur, coinciding with the start of the state legislature's winter session, and focused on leadership decisions.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was authorized to appoint a new leader, party state chief Nana Patole has expressed his willingness to step down in pursuit of the Congress legislature party leader position. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti coalition triumphed with 230 out of 288 seats, further adding to Congress's woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024