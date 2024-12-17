Congress Faces Leadership Conundrum After Maharashtra Poll Defeat

Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of Maharashtra for the All India Congress Committee (AICC), conducted crucial meetings with party leaders, newly-elected MLAs, and candidates after the party's dismal performance in the recent state assembly elections.

Despite contesting from 101 seats, the Congress managed to secure victory in only 16, marking their worst defeat. The meetings occurred in Nagpur, coinciding with the start of the state legislature's winter session, and focused on leadership decisions.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was authorized to appoint a new leader, party state chief Nana Patole has expressed his willingness to step down in pursuit of the Congress legislature party leader position. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti coalition triumphed with 230 out of 288 seats, further adding to Congress's woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)