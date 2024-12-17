Netanyahu's High-Stakes Stance: Israeli Forces Secure Strategic Summit

In a move that underscores Israel's strategic interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that Israeli forces would continue to occupy a buffer zone along the Syrian border, particularly holding their ground on Mount Hermon's summit.

This climb to the snow-capped peak marks the first known occasion where a sitting Israeli leader has set foot in Syrian territory, highlighting the area's growing significance for national security amid regional upheavals.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, who emphasized the urgency of military fortification, Netanyahu's stance has drawn international scrutiny and accusations of breaching longstanding agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)