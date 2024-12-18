Congress's Gesture of Hope: Rs 5 Lakh 'Gullak' to Grieving Kids

In a heartwarming gesture amidst tragedy, Congress leaders presented a Rs 5 lakh piggybank to the children of a couple who allegedly took their lives due to harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP members in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

The deceased, businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha, were found dead last Friday, leaving a suicide note accusing ED and BJP leaders of persecution. The act of support aligns with sentiments expressed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to whom these children had previously gifted their piggybank.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and other Congress leaders visited Ashta town to meet the children and ensure them that the party would take responsibility for their education and welfare. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP faced criticism for its handling of the case, as allegations of foul play resurfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)